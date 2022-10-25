Kantara: Thaikkudam Bridge to sue makers of Rishab Shetty's film for copyright infringement

Navarasam vs Varaha Roopam/Thaikkudam Bridge Instagram

The Kannada blockbuster film Kantara, starring and directed by Rishab Shetty, has now courted controversy over its track Varaha Roopam. A Kerala-based multi-genre band Thaikkudam Bridge has accused the makers of ripping off their song Navarasam without giving them any due credit.

The band expressed its displeasure on its official Instagram account and released a statement with regard to the same. They also mentioned they will be seeking legal action against the 'creative team' of Kantara and its producers, Hombale Films to settle the dispute and infringement of their intellectual property.

Sharing the album cover of their song next to the poster of Varaha Roopam, the band wrote in the caption, "From our and our partner's standpoint, we would like our listeners to know that Thaikkudam Bridge is in no way or form affiliated with Kantara. The unavoidable similarities between our IP Navarasam and Varaha Roopam in terms of audio is therefore a blatant infringement of copyright laws."

They further mentioned, "From our standpoint, the line between 'Inspired' and 'Plagiarized' is distinct and indisputable and therefore we will be seeking legal action against the creative team responsible for this. There has been no acknowledgement of our rights over the content and the song is propagated as an original piece of work by the movie's creative team".

Concluding their note, the Kerala-based band requested support from the listeners and other artists as it wrote, "We request the support of our listeners and encourage you to spread the word about the same. Also request our fellow artistes to share and raise your views protecting music copy right."



Varaha Roopam features the same melody as that of Navarasam and follows the same chord progression on guitars with the only difference being a prominent nadaswaram in the former while the latter has the same spectrum of notes played on Carnatic violin. In the film, the song composed by B. Ajaneesh Loknath comes in the beginning and in the climax during the dance performance of Bhoota Kola.