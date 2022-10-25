Search icon
Kantara: Rishab Shetty starrer beats Yash's KGF Chapter 2 to become most watched film ever in Karnataka

Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara has raced ahead of the two KGF films in terms of the number of tickets sold in Karnataka.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 25, 2022, 07:33 PM IST

Kantara/File photo

The Rishab Shetty starrer folklore-oriented actioner Kantara has already become the third-highest-grossing Kannada film ever after the two KGF films helmed by Prashanth Neel and starring Yash. Now, Kantara has even surpassed KGF Chapter 2 and set a unique benchmark.

The film, which has also been directed by Rishab Shetty, has become the most-watched movie in Karnataka in the number of tickets sold in the South Indian state. As per the entertainment tracking website Sacnilk.com, the recently released blockbuster has seen 77 lakh footfalls in theatres across Karnataka. 

The same report also states that KGF Chapter 1, which was released in 2018, and its sequel KGF Chapter 2, which hit the theatres earlier this year in April, had 75 lakh and 72 lakh footfalls in the South Indian state. Kantara is on its course to create the record of selling 1 crore tickets in the state.

In an exclusive conversation with DNA, Rishab Shetty shared that he knew that his film would work at the box office, but never anticipated such a massive success and the film being accepted across India. He said, "I never imagined such an enormous success. The concept on which I based the film, the conflict between humans and nature is a universal subject. My story was deeply rooted and regional so I had thought that this would be fresh to the audiences and would succeed, but never expected it would work so big."

After seeing the thunderous response to its Kannada version which was released in the theatres on September 30, the film was dubbed into other main languages. It was released in Hindi on October 14, in Tamil and Telugu on October 15, and in Malayalam on October 20.

