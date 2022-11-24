Kantara: Rishab Shetty reveals he shot climax scene with dislocated shoulders

File photo

In the climax action scene of his most recent film, Kantara, Rishab Shetty has admitted that he dislocated both of his shoulders while filming. One of the biggest film office hits of the year has been Kantara, and the combat scene's finale has drawn particular appreciation. The movie was both directed and starring Rishab.

In a conversation with IMDB, Rishab said “The sequence was very difficult because it was a single shot with 360 degree shots and rain effect. And it was difficult to carry water to that place. So, we asked villagers over there if we could draw water from the well there. The shoot went on for 6 to 7 days and we used the water from there. By the time, the shoot ended, the well’s water had finished. It was pretty hectic.”

“While rehearsing for that scene, I had an issue with my shoulder. During one 360 degree shot, I dislocated my shoulder. While shooting another sequence the next day, I dislocated the other sequence too. Both my shoulders were dislocated but I continued to shoot.”

The film has collected over Rs 400 crore at the global box office and has become the sixth Indian film to achieve this milestone after RRR, KGF Chapter 2, Ponniyin Selvan I, Brahmastra, and Vikram.

On November 22, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh provided the territory-wise breakup of the film sharing that Kantara has grossed Rs 356.40 crore in India and Rs 44.50 crore overseas taking the total collections to Rs 400.90 crore. "KANTARA crosses Rs 400 crore worldwide...#Kantara territory-wise breakup...Note: GROSS BOC #Karnataka: ₹ 168.50 cr #Andhra / #Telangana: ₹ 60 cr #TamilNadu: ₹ 12.70 cr #Kerala: ₹ 19.20 cr #Overseas: ₹ 44.50 cr #NorthIndia: ₹ 96 cr Total: ₹ 400.90 cr", his tweet read.

It was released in Hindi on October 14, in Tamil and Telugu on October 15, and in Malayalam on October 20.