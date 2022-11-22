Kantara box office collection: Rishab Shetty starrer is sixth Indian film in 2022 to earn over Rs 400 crore worldwide

Kantara/File photo

Starring Rishab Shetty in the lead role, the Kannada film Kantara has emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters this year. The folklore-oriented actioner has collected over Rs 400 crore at the global box office and has become the sixth Indian film to achieve this milestone after RRR, KGF Chapter 2, Ponniyin Selvan I, Brahmastra, and Vikram.

On November 22, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh provided the territory-wise breakup of the film sharing that Kantara has grossed Rs 356.40 crore in India and Rs 44.50 crore overseas taking the total collections to Rs 400.90 crore. "KANTARA crosses Rs 400 crore worldwide...#Kantara territory-wise breakup...Note: GROSS BOC #Karnataka: ₹ 168.50 cr #Andhra / #Telangana: ₹ 60 cr #TamilNadu: ₹ 12.70 cr #Kerala: ₹ 19.20 cr #Overseas: ₹ 44.50 cr #NorthIndia: ₹ 96 cr Total: ₹ 400.90 cr", his tweet read.

In an exclusive conversation with DNA, Rishab Shetty shared that he knew that his film would work at the box office, but never anticipated such a massive success and the film being accepted across India. He said, "I never imagined such an enormous success. The concept on which I based the film, the conflict between humans and nature is a universal subject. My story was deeply rooted and regional so I had thought that this would be fresh to the audiences and would succeed, but never expected it would work so big."

After seeing the thunderous response to its Kannada version which was released in the theatres on September 30, the film was dubbed into other main languages. It was released in Hindi on October 14, in Tamil and Telugu on October 15, and in Malayalam on October 20.