Kantara: Rishab Shetty celebrates 50 day completion of film, says 'we were truly blessed'

Rishab Shetty's Kantara completed 50 days and is still running on 1000+ screens globally. The film has completed 50 days in Australia, the UK, Canada, UAE, and the USA as well. In India, the movie is still being played across 900+ screens. This shows the strength and the character of the movie which defied all the odds amidst all the big releases from Bollywood and Hollywood.

The movie has been lauded by many for bringing out the story of a rural hinterland that delivered a magical and divine experience to the fans. A breathtaking climax with an acting masterclass from the actor-director Rishab Shetty left everybody in awe and in a state of shock with the divine ending. The theatrical experience was made magnificent by the technical brilliance of the cinematography and the delightful music that has been played in the loop by many. The Actor-Director and Producers of the movie have also taken to their respective social media profiles to post thank you messages to the fans, who helped them in making and breaking several box office records.

A movie with a mere budget of 16 crores has crossed the highest footfall numbers crossing the figures of KGF Series and has been the third highest grosser of the year after KGF Chapter 2 and RRR. The movie has been doing exceptionally well overseas too. It recently touched the 3 million dollar mark in the US. While sharing their delight in 'Kantara' crossing divine 50 days at the box office, Rishab shared a thankful note on their social media for the masses for their support and love. "A moment of divine celebration for us. Thanks to everyone across the globe. It was accepted, owned & lived by each one of us We were truly blessed by the Panjurli & Guliga Daiva. The fury remains undefeated. Wooaaah #Kantara #50DaysOfKantara @shetty_rishab @VKiragandur"

This will be a thrilling year for the production house called Hombale Films in North Bengaluru. They have certainly achieved a feat which only can be dreamt about by production houses in recent times. When the movies are trying hard to fetch and cross 50 crore figures, they have had 2 movies back-to-back in the span of 6 months crossing 400 crore mammoth figures. The Sandalwood industry has peaked and peaked at a phenomenal pace this year.

On the humongous feat, Vijay Kiragandur of the Hombale Films banner said – ‘the divine chose to speak through our movie and we had a divine blessing upon us. We are delighted that we could play our part in bringing our culture to the fore and could do justice to our people and our land in this bit.’ We all hope to see more Kantara-like magnificence to treat ourselves and content-driven cinema rather than the stardom-based movie which is hollow in substance. Let us all celebrate the culture of India with the likes of Kantara and many other movies to come in the future.