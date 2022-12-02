Kantara: Rishab Shetty announces film's release in Tulu language, says 'we wouldn't have reached this level...'

Kantara/File photo

After wowing audiences across India, the Kannada blockbuster Kantara has now been released in the Tulu language on Friday, December 2. The film's production house Hombale Films shared a video on their social media handles, in which the director and the leading actor Rishab Shetty, shared the Tulu release announcement and also made a request to the audience.

In the video, Rishab said, "Greetings to everyone. I am here to share a few things with you. This December 2nd Kantara is releasing in Tulu. This is my first movie releasing in Tulu Language. The entire team is happy that you all have made Kantara a huge success and we are grateful for that. Kantara in Tulu is getting released in both Karnataka and overseas with the maximum number of theatres. So, I request everyone to please come and watch Kantara in Tulu."

He continued, "When Kantara was released in Kannada, the movie showcased the culture and tradition of the coastal region of Karnataka, and there was a huge demand to dub this movie in Tulu. So, as you all wished, Kantara is getting released in Tulu. As I have observed on social media and other platforms that when the movie was released, I made a request and I am requesting again not to mimic and make reels about Daiva. These kinds of acts hurt our sentiments and also hurt the people who follow this culture and traditions."



"Along with this, there were a few apps that we blocked with the help of the production house, Hombale films, and we have kept an eye on them to stop this kind of practice. There were a few issues that came up after the release of the movie questioning the existence of Daivaradhane and that for those who don’t believe in it is itself a belief and for those who say this is a superstition. If you don’t believe it’s okay but you can't question others who have believed in this. Please don’t harm others' feelings who believe in these rituals. Personally, If someone asks me whether Kantara or Daiva is important, I would always say Daiva. Because, if not for Daiva, we wouldn’t have reached this level", the actor made a sincere request to the people.

"And there were few discussions regarding the beliefs. And when mistakes happen we often say, Daiva will look after it in every instance whether it is good or bad because we are not more powerful than Daiva and that is what I believe in. I am heartily thankful. We made this cinema without harming the rituals and even our beliefs were the same, still the same, and will be the same always and forever. You have stood by us, and supported us. This will inspire us to do greater things. Again, I will dedicate this entire movie to Daivanarthakaru, Daivaradhakaru, Daivasevakaru, their community and families, and also our Karnataka Rathna Dr. Puneeth Rajkumar", Rishab concluded.

The announcement video was captioned as, "The Tulu version of Kantara, a legend that has become an unprecedented success thanks to God's blessings and fans' wishes, will release in theaters near you on December 02, 2022. We have made this movie so as not to harm the rituals and beliefs of Tulunada. Hombale Film Team is grateful for all your support".