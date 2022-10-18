Kantara: RGV hails Rishab Shetty as 'Shiva,' says filmmakers will get heart attack with movie's collections

RGV on Kantara

Rishab Shetty's latest directorial and starrer Kantara is the latest blockbuster from Sandalwood that has created havoc around the globe. Apart from the original version, Kantara Hindi is also going strong and impressed filmgoers. Several actors have supported the film and shared their reactions on social media.

Now, director Ram Gopal Varma has also joined the bandwagon of admirers and went gaga over Kantara. RGV took his feeling about Kantara to Twitter and called Shetty the 'Shiva' of the film industry. He wrote, "In the film industry now, @Shetty_Rishab is like a Shiva multiplied by Guliga Daiva and the villains are the 300 cr, 400 cr, 500 cr budget film-makers who are being killed by a heart attack called #Kantara collections." He even wrote, "The @Shetty_Rishab destroys the myth in film people that only mega budget films will pull people into theatres... #Kantara will be a major lesson for decades to come."

Check out the tweets

The @Shetty_Rishab destroys the myth in film people that only mega budget films will pull people into theatres .. #Kantara will be a major lesson for decades to come — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 18, 2022

In the film industry now , @Shetty_Rishab is like a Shiva multiplied by Guliga Daiva and the villains are the 300 cr , 400 cr , 500 cr budget film makers who are being killed by a heart attack called #Kantara collections — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 18, 2022

In another tweet, RGV wrote, "Thanks to the DEVIL called @shetty_rishab. All big-budget film makers will now suddenly keep waking up in the night from the nightmare collections of #Kantara, Like how Shiva keeps waking up to Guliga Daiva." At last, the Sarkar director stated that with Kantara, Rishab gave a beautiful lesson, and he should give tuitions to filmmakers for enlightening them with novel filmmaking. "Hey @shetty_rishab thank you for the wonderful lesson called #Kantara All Film industry people will need to pay you tuition fees."

Thanks to the DEVIL called @shetty_rishab all big budget film makers will now suddenly keep waking up in the night from the nightmare collections of #Kantara ,Like how Shiva keeps waking up to Guliga Daiva October 18, 2022

Hey @shetty_rishab thank you for the wonderful lesson called #Kantara All Film industry people will need to pay you tuition fee — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 18, 2022

The Kannada language film Kantara is being hailed for its superlative storytelling, cinematography, performances, music, and direction. The film has now entered the coveted Rs 100 crore club and has become the sixth Kannada film to achieve this feat.

Trade analyst and entertainment tracker Ramesh Bala took to his Twitter account on Sunday, October 16, and wrote, "Massive Success for #Kantara as it enters the ₹ 100 Cr WW Gross Club. Mostly from the Kannada version. Telugu and Hindi - The Box office rampage has just started." Kantara Hindi is currently playing in the cinemas near you.