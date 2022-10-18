Kantara: RGV hails Rishab Shetty as 'Shiva,' says filmmakers will get heart attack with movie's collections

The @Shetty_Rishab destroys the myth in film people that only mega budget films will pull people into theatres .. #Kantara will be a major lesson for decades to come — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 18, 2022
Trade analyst and entertainment tracker Ramesh Bala took to his Twitter account on Sunday, October 16, and wrote, "Massive Success for #Kantara as it enters the ₹ 100 Cr WW Gross Club. Mostly from the Kannada version. Telugu and Hindi - The Box office rampage has just started." Kantara Hindi is currently playing in the cinemas near you.