Kantara: Pushpa star Allu Arjun becomes emotional after watching Rishab Shetty's film, says 'climax gave me...'

Pushpa star Allu Arjun is the latest fan of Rishab Shetty's directorial and starrer Kannada blockbuster Kantara. Read on to know his views on the film

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 25, 2022, 08:19 AM IST

Allu Arjun on Kantara

Rishab Shetty's Kantara has impressed and entertained filmgoers across the globe, and now even Pushpa star Allu Arjun has become a fan of the film. Arjun is the latest entrant on the bandwagon of admirers. He saw the raging Kanada blockbuster and heaped praises for it. 

On his Twitter, Allu Arjun called Kantara a 'scintillating experience' and wrote, "#Kantara is cinematic scintillating experience one should not miss, captivating background score, brilliant cinematography, Splendidly directed &  flawlessly acted by @shetty_rishab. Arjun further added that while watching the film, he even became emotional towards the end. "The climax gave me goosebumps with moist eyes. Congratulations to the entire team @hombalefilms." 

Here are Allu Arjun's views on the film

Before Allu Arjun, Ram Gopal Varma went gaga over Kantara. RGV took his feeling about Kantara to Twitter and called Shetty the 'Shiva' of the film industry. He wrote, "In the film industry now, @Shetty_Rishab is like a Shiva multiplied by Guliga Daiva and the villains are the 300 cr, 400 cr, 500 cr budget film-makers who are being killed by a heart attack called #Kantara collections." He even wrote, "The @Shetty_Rishab destroys the myth in film people that only mega-budget films will pull people into theatres... #Kantara will be a major lesson for decades to come." 

Even The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri looked impressed with Rishab Shetty's intriguing storytelling. On his Twitter, Vivek posted a video review After going back home from the theatre in his car after watching the film, Vivek shared a video in which he said that Kantara is a unique experience, adding that he has never seen a film like this. He said that the film is full of art and folklore, stating that he would call Rishab to congratulate him.

The Tashkent Files director specially mentioned the film's climax and continued that the energy in the film's fifteen minutes is 'never seen before'. He ended his video by requesting the people to watch the film after Diwali and calling it a 'Rishab Shetty's masterpiece'. Along with sharing the clip, he also wrote, "Just finished watching @shetty_rishab’s masterpiece #Kantara. In one word it’s just WOW! Amazing experience. Watch it as soon as possible." Even stars like Kangana Ranaut, Prabhas, Kiccha Sudeep and others supported the film, and shared their experience about the film on their social media. 

