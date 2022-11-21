Kangana Ranaut to make Twitter comeback soon? Elon Musk's recent moves give hint

Elon Musk blasted Twitter for "failing to adhere to free speech norms" months before he took over the social media platform, even going so far as to claim that the app "fundamentally undermines democracy." There were several accounts that were banned for not following the rules and regulations. It appears that some of them have been reinstated like Donald Trump, Andrew Tate, the Babylon Bee, etc. Do you think Kangana Ranaut’s account will be doing the same?

The site is changing at the whim of Musk, who has previously referred to himself as a "free speech absolutist."

Twitter has been in non-stop controversies since it took over by Elon Musk on October 27. The blue tick verification mark was imposed at $7.99, employees were laid off and accounts were banned. However, in true Musk form, the reinstatements haven't been without controversy. Some accounts that had previously been banned or suspended have been reinstated.

There were several reasons why those accounts were banned such as for spewing misogynistic and violent comments about women, not following conduct policy, making an anti-trans comment, impersonating and mocking someone and many more.

Donald Trump, the former president account was permanently suspended by Twitter "due to the risk of further incitement of violence" following the insurrection at the Capitol while Kanye West’s account was banned because of the rapper's antisemitic rant.

Andrew Tate’s account has also been reinstated, it was suspended due to a violation of the company’s terms of service.

Following the rapper's antisemitic outburst in October in which he threatened to "go death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE," Kanye West's Twitter account was restricted. On November 20, Ye's account has also reinstated.

Right-wing satire website The Babylon Bee was banned in March for making a transphobic remark about Rachel Levine, a trans woman who is currently the US assistant secretary of health. After being reinstated on November 18, The Babylon Bee tweeted, "We're back. Let that sink in." Jordan Peterson, a Canadian psychologist, was briefly banned from the social networking platform on June 28 for breaking the site's rules against hate speech. According to Forbes, Peterson called transsexual actor Elliot Page by his dead name. Following Musk's tweet on November 18 stating that Peterson would have his account restored, the professor seemed to be relishing the comeback, posting a deluge of tweets.