This Pakistani player leaves behind Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar to reach special milestone in Test cricket

Mukesh Ambnai’s Rs 23,500 crore new company announces joint venture with Jio BalckRock

Kevin Spacey breaks down after being declared not guilty in sexual assault case involving 4 men

Anju marries Pakistani Facebook friend, couple’s video goes viral

Jay Bhanushali calls Barbie 'bawasir', says 'I have not seen such terrible film before'

Jay Bhanushali calls Barbie 'bawasir', says 'I have not seen such terrible film before'

Jay Bhanushali took to Instagram and penned a note while slamming the makers of Barbie.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 08:42 PM IST

Television star Jay Bhanushali, on Tuesday, slammed the makers of the film Barbie. He took to Instagram and shared a series of stories in which he can be seen criticising Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's film after he went to watch it with his daughter.

Jay said, "I would like to make an announcement, all of you must have seen many videos of people wearing pink in the theatre for the Barbie film. I was one of them and I took my daughter to watch the film on Sunday. But trust me, guys, it is 'bawaseer'. I am saving your money, I have not seen such a terrible film before. It is a super bad film, it is neither for kids nor for adults. All this propaganda is wrong. It took me two days to make this video. I thought the movie would be for kids with the kind of promotions they did."

He further added, “My daughter told me within the first 30 minutes 'Daddy, I'm sleepy. I can't watch the film. Take me home. I'm bored'. She was actually judging me for my choice after I took her out to watch this film.”

Earlier, Juhi Parmar accused the makers of misleading her and penned an open letter to them. The Kumkum actress revealed that she left the theatre in 10-15 minutes.

In her Instagram post, Juhi wrote, “I start with owning up to my mistake, I took my 10-year-old daughter Samairra to watch your film without researching the fact that it was a "PG-13" movie. 10 minutes into the movie, inappropriate language, sexual connotations and I was anxiously running out of the theater wondering what had I just exposed my child to. She had been waiting to watch your film and here I was just shocked, disappointed and heartbroken with what I had just exposed her to.”

She further mentioned, “I was the first one to walk out of the movie within 10/15 minutes and by the time I reached out, I saw other parents following with their little ones crying, while some parents chose to stay back to watch the entire movie. I'm glad though that I chose to walk out within 10-15 minutes as I didn't even want to think about how much worse it would have got- ten.... In fact I would say leave Pg-13, the language and content in your film Barbie is inappropriate even for children 13 and above.”

She then accused the makers for ‘misleading’ the fans with the trailer. She said, "I went back and checked the promos and realized that none of them even gave a glimpse of the inappropriate language that was coming up in the movie. So then then why mislead? But Barbie, this is not just about you! Half of our Hindi movies have so much inappropriate content, at least you were labeled Pg-13, our Hindi movies aren't and then parents ends up exposing their kids to content like rape, suicide, sexual connotations and what not.”

 

 

 

 

