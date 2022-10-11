India's Oscar entry Chhello Show's child actor Rahul Koli dies at 15

Chhello Show

Rahul Koli, the child actor of Chhello Show aka Last Film Show fame, died of cancer at the age of 15. As per the report of Hindustan Times, Koli was among the six child actors who were part of Pan Nalin's film. For the unversed, Chhello Show is India’s official entry for the Best International feature film category at the 95th Academy Awards.

Rahul's father Ramu Koli spoke to Times of India and confirmed the tragic, unexpected demise of his eldest boy and said, "On Sunday, October 2, he had his breakfast and then after repeated bouts of fever in the following hours, Rahul vomited blood thrice and just like that my child was no more. Our family is devastated. But we will watch his 'last film show' together on the release day on October 14 after we perform his final purification rituals."

The Gujarati film Chello Show, which has been picked as India's entry to Oscars 2023 under the Best International Feature Film category, was recently shown in Chennai to a section of the media people who gave a standing ovation to the movie and its director Pan Nalin who was also present at the screening.

Chhello Show, or as it is called in English as Last Film Show, releases in India on October 14 and is being presented by Sidharth Roy Kapur under his banner Roy Kapur Films. Pan Nalin has co-produced the film under his own company Monsoon Films, along with Jugaad Motion Pictures.

In a recent exclusive conversation with DNA, Pan Nalin shared his thoughts on Chhello Show being sent as India's entry to the Oscars as he said, "The team has worked like a close-knit family, putting in so much passion, man hours and love, always believing in the film. It is such a great cast and crew that I always wondered what will be way to recognize their hard work. This decision coming from FFI that we are India's official entry to the Oscars was the first joy."