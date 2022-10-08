Search icon
Chhello Show: India's official entry to Oscars gets standing ovation in Chennai, director Pan Nalin reacts

Pan Nalin shared the video of his film Chhello Show getting a standing ovation and wrote, "Thank you Chennai for standing up for Cinema!".

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 08, 2022, 11:06 AM IST

Chhello Show/File photo

The Gujarati film Chello Show, which has been picked as India's entry to Oscars 2023 under the Best International Feature Film category, was recently shown in Chennai to a section of the media people who gave a standing ovation to the movie and its director Pan Nalin who was also present at the screening.

Pan Nalin shared the video on his Twitter handle and wrote, "Thank you Chennai for standing up for Cinema! South India Premiere #ChhelloShow @LastFilmShow1 huge thank you to one and only @samirsarkar @_PVRCinemas @roykapurfilms".

Chhello Show, or as it is called in English as Last Film Show, releases in India on October 14 and is being presented by Sidharth Roy Kapur under his banner Roy Kapur Films. Pan Nalin has co-produced the film under his own company Monsoon Films, along with Jugaad Motion Pictures.

In a recent exclusive conversation with DNA, Pan Nalin shared his thoughts on Chhello Show being sent as India's entry to the Oscars as he said, "Am super excited, super thrilled, and happy. Every film is a labour of love and passion. I don't know how other films are made, but this one is made with years of hard work. The team has worked like a close-knit family, putting in so much passion, man hours and love, always believing in the film. It is such a great cast and crew that I always wondered what will be the way to recognize their hard work. This decision coming from FFI that we are India's official entry to the Oscars was the first joy."

READ | Chhello Show: Director Pan Nalin reacts to claims Last Film Show is a copy of Cinema Paradiso | Exclusive

"And second joy, of course, was that a lot of distributors who worldwide are acquiring our film way before we even submitted it, they also got reassurance that okay, what we bought, what we are going to release in our own country be it Italy or Japan or America, we have something good in our hand, which is now being sent as India's entry to the Oscars. So of course, super thrilled", the filmmaker concluded.

