Ilaiyaraaja's daughter, singer Bhavatharini, passes away due to cancer at 47

Ilaiyaraaja's daughter, playback singer, Bhavatharini went to Sri Lanka for the treatment of liver cancer, but she passed away on January 25.

Music director Ilaiyaraaja's daughter, playback singer, Bhavatharini, passed away on January 25, due to cancer. Bhavatharini was 47. As per media reports, Bhavatharini went to Sri Lanka to get treated for liver cancer. However, Bhavatharini died at around 5 pm in Sri Lanka. The body of Bhavatharini will be brought to Chennai tomorrow, January 26. Her final rites will take place in the city.

Born on July 23, 1976, Bhavatharani Raja, was the daughter of Padma Vibhushan-awardee composer Ilaiyaraaja. Bhavatharini's brothers were the noted film composers Karthik Raja and Yuvan Shankar Raja. She has mostly collaborated with her brothers and father. Bhavatharini made her debut as a singer with Raasaiyya (1995), and her songs became popular. Bhavatharini won the National Award for the song Mayil Pola Ponnu Onnu in the movie Bharathi (2001).

After having a successful career in Tamil, Bhavatharini made her debut in the Telugu film industry with Avunaa. Bhavatharini also composed music for Revathi's directorial, Shilpa Shetty, Abhishek Bachchan and Salman Khan-starrer Phir Milenge (2004). Bhavatharini is survived by her husband, she was married to an advertising executive, R. Sabariraj in 2016. As a music director, her last project was Maayanadhi (2019).