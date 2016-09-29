Has Imran Khan signed his next film post 'Katti Batti'?

Imran Khan is yet to sign on the dotted line for his next film after Katti Batti. Recently, there was news that the actor has agreed to do Raj Singh Chaudhary’s next, a slice-of-life, dark, gritty drama. Raj has earlier played the leading man in Anurag Kashyap’s Gulaal.

Says a source, “While Imran has liked the story, he has not signed any film as yet.” The director is currently doing a rewrite so the actor is waiting to read the new draft before he takes a call. Imran says, “It’s promising, but in my opinion, needs work. Anurag also had some ideas for the screenplay, which were to be incorporated in the new draft. So yeah, announcements notwithstanding, there isn’t a locked screenplay yet, nor have we talked dates or money.”