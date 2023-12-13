First Act trailer: Child actors share their 'tiny dreams' in docu-series; Sarika, Darsheel Safary walk down memory lane

The six-part unscripted series First Act follows six key child artistes, capturing their lives in both personal and professional settings. The Prime Video show will start streaming on December 15.

The streaming platform Prime Video India unveiled the trailer of its upcoming docu-series First Act, that explores the journey of child actors and their parents in the Hindi TV and film industry, on Wednesday, December 13. Along with sharing the video, the OTT giant wrote, "watch tiny dreams take big flights and everything that comes along!" on its social media platforms.

This six-part unscripted series follows six key child artistes, capturing their lives in both personal and professional settings. Their experiences are juxtaposed with insights from seasoned actors who made their debut in the industry as child artistes, older child actors, parents, casting directors and filmmakers, offering a comprehensive perspective into the subject.

The trailer offers a glimpse into the lives of child artistes and the difficulties faced by them, as they pursue their family’s dreams and their own aspirations. It also features perspectives from renowned industry professionals who started their career as child artistes like Sarika (Hamraaz, Devi, Satyakam, etc), Jugal Hansraj (Masoom) and older child actors like Darsheel Safary (Taare Zameen Par), and Parzaan Dastur (Kuch Kuch Hota Hai).

Deepa Bhatia, who has made the award-winning documentary Nero's Guests and has edited several popular films such as My Name Is Khan, Student of the Year, Raees, and Kedarnath among others, has written, produced, and directed First Act under the banner of MalaKan Motion Pictures, with Amole Gupte serving as creative producer. The music and background score has been composed by Amaal Mallik.

The docu-series First Act will premiere on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide on December 15.



READ | Mission Start Ab trailer: 10 startups vie to become India's next unicorn in Shark Tank rival, release date out