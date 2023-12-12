Mission Start Ab trailer: 10 startups vie to become India's next unicorn in Shark Tank rival, release date out

The ten grassroot entreprenuers will compete to receive funding from three of India’s top investors - Kunal Bahl (Titan Capital), Anisha Singh (She Capital), and Manish Chowdhary (Wow Skin Science), in Prime Video's business reality series Mission Start Ab.

The trailer for Prime Video's upcoming business reality series Mission Start Ab was unveiled by the streaming platform on Tuesday evening. The series, which is being compared with Shark Tank India, will focus on ten grassroot entreprenuers who will compete against themselves to become India’s next potential unicorn.

The ten grassroot entreprenuers will compete to receive funding from three of India’s top investors - Kunal Bahl (Titan Capital), Anisha Singh (She Capital), and Manish Chowdhary (Wow Skin Science), who not only act as judges, but also step in as mentors to guide and nurture contestants to sharpen the skills needed to scale their startups.

Throughout the series, these ten early stage founders will face relentless challenges that will test their entrepreneurial mettle. The last-standing founders get the chance of a lifetime: a potential investment in their startups. It's the dream deal every founder craves, and it's all on the line.

The show will be hosted by fashion designer and actress Masaba Gupta, and actor, VJ, writer, comedian and an entrepreneur himself Cyrus Sahukar. The film director Rohit Shetty, whose first OTT show Indian Police Force is soon going to premiere on Prime Video, is also seen in the trailer giving an explosive task to the contestants.

Mission Start Ab has been conceptualized and developed in collaboration with the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) to the Government of India, with the objective of discovering entrepreneurs from diverse corners of India, and empowering them to create the next potential Unicorns.

Directed by Srimanta Senguptta, produced by Endemol Shine India, written by Bhavesh Mehta, and created by Indrajit Ray, Mission Start Ab is set to premiere on December 19, on Prime Video in India and across 240+ countries and territories around the world.



