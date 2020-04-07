'Family' short film: Amitabh, Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Mammootty, Priyanka, Ranbir, Diljit show creativity at its best

From common man to the biggest of biggest public figures are sitting at home during the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak. Several Bollywood celebrities are urging people to stay home and stay safe so that the disease being spread vanishes once for all and everyone gets back quickly to their daily life as soon as possible. But there are a few actors who showed their creativity at its best by just sitting at home.

Yes, a short film was unveiled on Monday evening which will leave an impressive mark on everyone instantly. Titled Family, the short film features the biggest stars of Indian cinema namely Amitabh Bachchan, Rajnikanth, Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Sonalee Kulkarni, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Shiva Rajkumar and Diljit Dosanjh. The short film starts with Big B losing his sunglasses and Diljit helps him search. He takes the help of Ranbir and both of them asks everyone else.

In the end, it's shown that Alia had sunglasses all along and finally Priyanka gives it to Bachchan asking him the reason behind his need for sunglasses at this point of time. To which the legendary actor replies that he needed it so that he doesn't need to use it for a long time and won't lose it too.

Check out the short film below:

Amitabh Bachchan ends the short film by revealing that everyone shot the video at their home without getting out of the door. He urged people to stay safe and also said that the Indian cinema is a one big family and everyone is together in this.

Family is virtually directed by Prasoon Pandey.