Fahadh Faasil reveals he wasn't supposed to be a part of Allu Arjun's blockbuster Pushpa The Rise

Fahadh Faasil, who recently celebrated his 40th birthday on August 8, is known for his terrific performances in films like C U Soon, Joji, Super Deluxe, Kumbalangi Nights, and Malik. In the past one year, Fahadh has been a part of two massive blockbusters Pushpa The Rise led by Allu Arjun and Vikram co-starring Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi.

In a recent interview, Fahadh revealed that his character of the cop Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat was originally not meant to be a part of Pushpa: The Rise, the highest-grossing Indian film of 2021 and was only going to be introduced in the sequel Pushpa 2: The Rule, but it was director Sukumar who wanted to tease his character and thus, included him in the Allu Arjun's film.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Fahadh said, “My character was supposed to come in the second part. One morning Sukumar sir (the director) called me and said, ‘I want to give a teaser’. I was initially to do one scene which eventually became two and a half scenes. I have not done a character like that, a whacky character"

"In Pushpa, you have just met Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. You haven’t discovered him. There is so much to learn and discover about him. That was just a teaser. You are going to experience him in the next part. Everything you will see about him will be new. He is not where you left him. He is prepared now. Wait for it", told the actor to the same portal.



The National Award-winning actor even talked about his character Amar returning to the Lokesh Cinematic Universe and stated, "In Vikram, Amar’s conflicts will keep changing. Once the conflict changes, the pattern of playing it around changes. Next time, Amar will be different."

Apart from Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faahil, Pushpa: The Rise also starred Rashmika Mandanna, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil and Rao Ramesh in pivotal roles with Samantha Ruth Prabhu showing her sizzling moves in the song Oo Antava.