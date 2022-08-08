Fahadh Faasil birthday: Vikram, Kumbalangi Nights, Joji, films in which the Pushpa actor gave brilliant performances

On Fahadh Faasil's 40th birthday, let's take a look at some of the most amazing performances of the actor.

Fahadh Faasil celebrates his 40th birthday on August 8. Son of producer and director Fazil, Fahadh is regarded as one of the finest actors in the Indian film industry. From Vikram to Kumbalangi Nights, here's a look at some of the excellent performances of the actor in the last few years. (All images: Twitter)