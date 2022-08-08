Search icon
Fahadh Faasil birthday: Vikram, Kumbalangi Nights, Joji, films in which the Pushpa actor gave brilliant performances

On Fahadh Faasil's 40th birthday, let's take a look at some of the most amazing performances of the actor.

  • Aug 07, 2022, 11:25 PM IST

Fahadh Faasil celebrates his 40th birthday on August 8. Son of producer and director Fazil, Fahadh is regarded as one of the finest actors in the Indian film industry. From Vikram to Kumbalangi Nights, here's a look at some of the excellent performances of the actor in the last few years. (All images: Twitter)

1. Vikram

Vikram
Fahadh plays Amar, leader of the black-ops squad assigned to find the masked men behind the serial killings of government officials, in Vikram, the highest-grossing Tamil film of this year till now. Even with Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi's presence, Fahadh made a strong impact in the Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed actioner.

2. Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum

Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum
In 2017, Fahadh as a thief, in a memorable act, steals a gold chain in a bus and sets the motion of events in Dileesh Pothan's Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum (The Mainour and the Witness). Fahadh earned his sole National Film Award for this crime drama in the Best Supporting Actor category.

3. Joji

Joji
Fahadh reunited with Dileesh Pothan in the 2021 crime drama Joji. The actor played the titular character and his character was hailed as the best male leading act in the Malayalam cinema last year. It was inspired by William Shakespeare's play Macbeth, which was adapted by Vishal Bhardwaj in 2004 as Maqbool.

4. Super Deluxe

Super Deluxe
Super Deluxe has Fahadh playing Mugil, who just after discovering his wife's infidelity helps her in escaping the dead body of her ex-boyfriend. Samantha Ruth Prabhu played his wife Vaembu in Thiagarajan Kumararaja's film. The 2019 Tamil language film had four stories linked with each other with a great ensemble of actors including Vijay Sethupathi and Ramya Krishnan.

5. Kumbalangi Nights

Kumbalangi Nights
Fahadh in the 2019 drama Kumbalangi Nights, plays a misogynist husband Shammi, and turns the film upside down in the final fifteen minutes. The actor won the Best Character Actor in the Kerala State Film Awards. Helmed by  Madhu C. Narayanan in his directorial debut, the film must be seen for its commentary on hyper-masculinity & patriarchy.

6. C U Soon

C U Soon
Fahadh plays Kevin Thomas, a cyber security specialist who helps find the missing girlfriend of his cousin, in C U Soon. It is India's first computer screen film, i.e. it was shot completely on iPhone. Mahesh Narayanan directed this 2020 mystery thriller, which was also produced by Fahadh along with his wife-actress Nazriya Nazim.

