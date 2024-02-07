Twitter
'He's confident but...': Ricky Ponting provides huge update on Rishabh Pant's availability for IPL 2024

Eagle trailer: Ravi Teja creates havoc in Karthik Gattamneni's actioner; fans call it 'sure-shot blockbuster'

Ahead of the film's release, the makers dropped the second trailer of Eagle, giving an extended sneak peek of Ravi Teja's bombastic action adventure.

Simran Singh

Updated: Feb 07, 2024, 06:29 PM IST

Two days before the release, the makers of Ravi Teja's upcoming movie Eagle launched 2nd trailer of the film. On Wednesday, a 1.30-minute trailer was dropped online, and the fans of 'Mass Maharaja' are in awe. In the new trailer, Ravi looks deadly yet stylish assassin, creating havoc and slaying baddies, holding a cigar in his mouth. 

Ravi is hunted by cops, and he is also wanted by the villains, yet they always face disappointment, as Eagle (Ravi) is one step ahead of them. The new trailer is full of action, and it is full of guns blazing, bones crushing, and seetimaar moments. The 2nd trailer has taken the fans' anticipation to a new level. 

As soon as the trailer was released, several fans of Ravi declared Eagle as a 'sure-shot blockbuster'. A netizen wrote, "Bow to the man who made himself from zero to hero to Mass Maharaj, Everybody’s favourite Ravi Teja." Another netizen wrote, "We Love MassMahaRaja Ravi Teja Annaya Massive Eagle." A fan called it, a "Pakka blockbuster." Another fan wrote, "Blockbuster hit movie."   An internet user wrote, "Jai mass maharaja Ravi Teja." 

Upcoming Telugu movie Eagle stars Ravi Teja, Kavya Thapar, Anupama Parameswaran, Navdeep, Srinivas Avasarala, Madhubala & others. The film is written, directed and edited By Karthik Gattamneni, with music by Davzand, screenplay by Karthik Ghattamneni and Manibabu Karanam, and dialogues by Manibabu Karanam. Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and co-produced by Vivek Kuchibhotla under People Media Factory, Eagle will be released in cinemas on February 9.

