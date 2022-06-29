Drishyam star Meena's husband Vidyasagar passes away from lung infection

Meena

Popular actress Meena's husband Vidyasagar passed away after battling a severe lung infection on Monday. Reportedly, Vidyasagar took his last breath in Chennai's private hospital, where he was admitted for the treatment of infection for the last few months. Vidyasagar had lung ailments, and the recent Covid infection deteriorated his health for the worst Meena married businessman Vidyasagar in 2009, and the couple were blessed with a daughter Nainika.

Here's Ramesh Bala's tweet on Vidyasagar's demise

Popular Tamil Actress #Meena 's husband #Vidyasagar passed away due to lung failure yesterday in Chennai..



They got married in 2009..



Shocking indeed..



Condolences to Meena and her young daughter Nainika..



May his soul RIP! pic.twitter.com/qqwSBtgRLr — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 29, 2022

Vidyasagar's demise has sent a shockwave across the nation, and several netizens, Meena's co-stars have griefed over Meena's loss. Veteran star Sarath Kumar expressed his grief to the bereaved family. He tweeted, "It is shocking to hear the news of the untimely demise of Actor Meena's husband Vidyasagar, our family's heartfelt condolences to Meena and the near and dear of her family, may his soul rest in peace."

Here's the tweet

It is shocking to hear the news of the untimely demise of Actor Meena's husband Vidyasagar, our family's heartfelt condolences to Meena and the near and dear of her family, may his soul rest in peace pic.twitter.com/VHJ58o1cwP June 28, 2022

Meena started her movie career at an early age, and she was quite popular as a child artist. Later, she took the role of leading lady in the 90s to 2000s. Meena has worked in multiple languages like Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. She has worked with all the superstars of South cinema. After 2010, Meena started playing her age, but she maintained to retain her position as a leading performer. Her recent hits include Drishyam 1 and Drishyam 2. Meena was last seen in the Telugu film Son of India. Nainika also followed her mother's footsteps and started her career as a child artist. Nainika is popularly known for playing Thalapathy Vijay's daughter in Theri.



