Diljit Dosanjh brings Punjabi flavour to Coachella with historic performance, gets Diplo to dance to Patiala Peg

Diplo-Diljit Dosanjh

Punjabi actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh popularly known for his songs like 5 Tara, Proper Patola, Born to Shine and more, has created history by becoming the first Punjabi singer to perform at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. The singer made the audience vibe with his popular songs and proud fans can’t stop gushing about it.

On Sunday, Coachella’s official social media accounts posted a glimpse of Diljit Dosanjh’s performance at the event. The singer could be seen in a black traditional outfit along with a black turban and black sunglasses. The singer was also seen wearing yellow gloves. The audience could be seen vibing hard on the singer’s famous songs. The caption read, “@diljitdosanjh got Sahara shining. Catch all the Weekend 1 action on the @youtube Coachella live stream.”

After watching the glimpse of his performance, excited fans rushed to the comment section to share their feelings. One of the comments read, “Proud moment.” Another fan wrote, “Historic night in California and proud, inspiring moment for Punjab and the entire diaspora worldwide.” Another comment read, “This means so much to so many. Truly brings tears to the eyes. A god-gifted moment.” Another wrote, “Woo hoo this is just amazing. You make us so proud. More power to you.”

While fans couldn’t stop praising the singer, American DJ Diplo was also seen grooving and vibing to Diljit Dosanjh’s Patiala Peg song. A fan shared the video on Twitter and wrote, “Diplo out here vibing to Diljit Dosanjh at Coachella Love the vibe in this video!”

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is one of the most profitable music festivals in the world and it takes place over two consecutive weekends in California. The lineup for this year includes some of the blockbuster South Asian talents like Pakistani singer Ali Seth popularly known for his song Pasoori. Other than this, the festival will also showcase international acts from BLACKPINK, Kid Laroi, Chali XCX, Labrinth, Jai Wolf, Joy Crookes, Jai Paul, Frank Ocean, and Underworld.

