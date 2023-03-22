Amritpal Singh manhunt: Diljit Dosanjh shares cryptic note after Kangana Ranaut’s ‘police’ jibe

Diljit Dosanjh and Kangana Ranaut (File photo)

As the Punjab Police continues its manhunt against Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh, the situation in the state remains tense. In the midst of the current crackdown, Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh took to Instagram and shared a cryptic note.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut took a jibe against Dijlit Dosanjh in the midst of the Amritpal Singh drama and Khalistan crackdown in Punjab, after which the Punjabi singer, without hinting at anyone or any situation, shared a note on his Instagram story.

Diljit Dosanjh uploaded a post on his Instagram story in Punjabi, which loosely translates to ‘may my Punjab keep thriving’. He also added a folded hands emoji to his post. The story was posted hours after the barbs were shared by Kangana Ranaut.

Earlier, Kangana continued her feud with Diljit Dosanjh over social media, by issuing a warning to the Punjabi singer that “pols (police)” will soon be coming for him, hinting at his apparent support for the Khalistani movement.

Taking to Twitter, the Queen actress wrote, “All those who supported Khalistanis remember next number tumhara hai, pols aa chuki hai, yeh woh waqt nahi hai jab koi bhi kuch bhi karta tha, desh ke saath gaddari ya tukde karne ki koshish ab mehengi padegi (Remember next up in you. The police is here. One cannot do whatever they wish to anymore. Betraying the country or wanting to destroy it will cost you big time).”

Diljit Dosanjh and Kangana Ranaut were feuding over the 2020 farmers’ protests after Dosanjh had come out in support of the farmers, and Ranaut had alleged that he was a Khalistani supporter.

This comes as tensions continue to run high in Punjab as the authorities are frantically searching for Amritpal Singh, a Khalistani leader and Waris Punjab De chief who remains absconding after evading arrest and fleeing on a motorcycle.

Amritpal Singh reportedly fooled the police by switching vehicles and changing his appearance repeatedly.

READ | Kangana Ranaut reignites Twitter feud with Diljit Dosanjh with cheeky jibe, netizens say 'phir kalesh karegi'