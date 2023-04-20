Dasara OTT release: When and where to watch Nani and Keerthy Suresh-starrer Telugu blockbuster

Nani on the poster of Dasara

Dasara, one of the biggest hits of this year from the Telugu film industry, is all set for its grand digital release. The Nani-starrer has rewritten record books at the box office since its release, notching up all-time high numbers for the actor. Now, a month after its theatrical release, it will make its way on to the streaming platforms.

On Thursday morning, the official Twitter account of Netflix India South tweeted a poster of Dasara with the announcement that the film will soon be releasing on the platform. “It’s time to take out the fireworks because #Dasara is coming early this year! Dasara is coming to Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada on the 27th of April,” read the announcement.

However, there is no news when and where the Hindi-dubbed version of Dasara will be releasing, something many fans asked in the replies. There have been speculations that the Hindi version of the Telugu hit will release either on Disney+ Hotstar or Prime Video, but no official confirmation has come so far.

Dasara, directed by debutant Srikanth Odela, starred Nani and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles, along with Dheekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko, Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar and Poorna. The action thriller was released on March 30 to middling review but great love from the audience. Even though it had been compared with Pushpa and KGF in its tone and past hits like Rangasthalam in its plot, the film was lived by audiences.

It became the highest-grossing film of Nani’s career in the opening weekend itself and has, so far, earned over Rs 110 crore worldwide. Dasara is currently the 8th highest-grossing Indian film of the year ahead of bigger releases like Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa. Among Telugu films, only Veera Simha Reddy and Waltair Veerayya have earned more.