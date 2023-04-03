Dasara box office collection day 4: Nani's masala entertainer will soon breach Rs 100-crore mark, mints Rs 84 crore

Dasara

Dasara box office collection day 4: Telugu star Nani's first pan-India film Dasara scored well on its extended weekend, and despite getting mixed reviews from critics, the film went on to become the highest weekend of Nani's filmography. Released on March 30, Dasara maintained the momentum on Sunday and witnessed a small jump in comparison to Saturday's collection.

As per the information provided, by Sacnilk.com, the film collected Rs 12.6 crores on Sunday, and it has minted Rs 57.65 crores in the extended weekend. The report further revealed that the film has grossed Rs 84.05 crores worldwide. However, the makers claimed that Dasara grossed Rs 87 crores from its extended weekend.

Watch Nani's exclusive interview

Dasara was released in cinemas with Ajay Devgn's Bholaa, and the film's Hindi version had to face tough competition with the latter's actioner. However, the Hindi version did show positive growth over the weekend. As per Sacnilk, Dasara Hindi collected Rs 53 lakhs on Thursday, Rs 43 lakhs on Friday, Rs 65 lakhs on Saturday, and Rs 85 lakhs on Sunday.