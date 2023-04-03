Search icon
Dasara box office collection day 4: Nani's masala entertainer will soon breach Rs 100-crore mark, mints Rs 84 crore

Nani-starrer Dasara scored well on its extended weekend, and the film is expected to enter Rs 100-crore club on Monday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 03:45 PM IST

Dasara
Dasara box office collection day 4: Telugu star Nani's first pan-India film Dasara scored well on its extended weekend, and despite getting mixed reviews from critics, the film went on to become the highest weekend of Nani's filmography. Released on March 30, Dasara maintained the momentum on Sunday and witnessed a small jump in comparison to Saturday's collection.  
 
As per the information provided, by Sacnilk.com, the film collected Rs 12.6 crores on Sunday, and it has minted Rs 57.65 crores in the extended weekend. The report further revealed that the film has grossed Rs 84.05 crores worldwide. However, the makers claimed that Dasara grossed Rs 87 crores from its extended weekend.  
 
Watch Nani's exclusive interview 

Dasara was released in cinemas with Ajay Devgn's Bholaa, and the film's Hindi version had to face tough competition with the latter's actioner. However, the Hindi version did show positive growth over the weekend. As per Sacnilk, Dasara Hindi collected Rs 53 lakhs on Thursday, Rs 43 lakhs on Friday, Rs 65 lakhs on Saturday, and Rs 85 lakhs on Sunday. 

 
Srikanth Odela's debut directorial is expected to cross Rs 100 crore by Monday, and it may collect Rs 150 crore in the lifetime. However, the film will face a significant drop as Ravi Teja's Ravanasura will release next week. 

