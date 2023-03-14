Search icon
Dasara trailer: Nani turns mass hero, beats men to pulp in high-flying action film; fans say 'sara India dekhega'

Dasara trailer sees a violent side of Nani as he turns into a mass action hero. The pan-India film also stars Keerthy Suresh.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 06:10 PM IST

Dasara trailer: Nani turns mass hero, beats men to pulp in high-flying action film; fans say 'sara India dekhega'
Dasara stars Nani

The trailer of Nani’s ambitious pan-India action entertainer Dasara was released on Tuesday evening. The film marks Nani’s transformation into an action hero in a large-scale big-budget mass entertainer. The transformation has been earning praise from the fans since the teaser was released last month.

The trailer opens with a shot of an aarti on the banks of a river illuminated by hundreds of lamps. We see Keerthy Suresh’s character dressing up and admiring herself in the mirror. The trailer suddenly kicks into high gear as Nani explodes on to the screen, jumping on moving trains and smashing drinking glasses. His character is Dharam, a local ruffian known to beat up local goons on whim.

But the wayward ruffian finds purpose when his friends are threatened. He takes up arms and decides to fight for his village and people, no matter how much the odds are stacked against him. We then see a montage of high-flying action with jeeps flying, men being bludgeoned and Nani spilling a whole lot of blood.

Fans said they had goosebumps watching the trailer and it looked like a ‘sureshot entertainer’. One comment read, “Full mass trailer ab sare hindustan dekhega Dasara (all of India will watch Dasara).” Others praised Nani’s mass turn. One fan wrote, “Mass blockbuster movie... Nani sir look and acting is just classy ..no words.” Many said they were excited to see two accomplished performers like Nani and Keerthy share screen space.

Directed by Srikanth Odela, Dasara also star Keerthy Suresh. The film will release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada on March 30. Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri On SLV Cinemas Banner, it is being billed as Nani’s first pan-India project.

