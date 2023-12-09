Chamak review: Paramvir Singh Cheema shines in this compelling revenge saga centred on Punjabi music industry

Headlines

This Bollywood actress, who made debut with Sunny Deol at 19, has only one hit, will now star in Rs 300 crore south film

BCCI secretary Jay Shah provides major update on Hardik Pandya's potential return to Team India

Tinu Suresh Desai expresses his wish to direct Uttarakhand tunnel rescue hero Munna Qureshi's biopic: 'I will call...'

WPL 2024 auction: Full list of sold and unsold players

Rashmika Mandanna says her Animal character Geetanjali is like most women: ‘I remember my director telling me…’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

BCCI secretary Jay Shah provides major update on Hardik Pandya's potential return to Team India

Tinu Suresh Desai expresses his wish to direct Uttarakhand tunnel rescue hero Munna Qureshi's biopic: 'I will call...'

WPL 2024 auction: Full list of sold and unsold players

Most expensive buys in WPL auction history

Education qualification of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, other cast of The Archies

WPL Auction 2024: Players who were sold for Rs 1+ crore

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Israel Hamas War: Indian-origin Israeli soldier Gil Daniels killed in gunfight with Hamas

Finally! Selena Gomez confirms dating Benny Blanco, shares adorable picture with beau

IPL 2024: MS Dhoni to Shikhar Dhawan, Indian cricketers we might see in action for the last time

Rashmika Mandanna says her Animal character Geetanjali is like most women: ‘I remember my director telling me…’

Tinu Suresh Desai expresses his wish to direct Uttarakhand tunnel rescue hero Munna Qureshi's biopic: 'I will call...'

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Chamak review: Paramvir Singh Cheema shines in this compelling revenge saga centred on Punjabi music industry

Created, directed, and co-written by Rohi Jugraj, the SonyLIV show Chamak is held together by brilliant performances from Paramvir Singh Cheema, Manoj Pahwa, and Suvinder Vicky.

article-main
Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Dec 09, 2023, 09:16 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Created and Directed By: Rohit Jugraj

Cast: Paramvir Singh Cheema, Isha Talvar, Manoj Pahwa, Mohit Malik, Suvinder Vicky, Mukesh Chhabra, Akasa Singh, Gippy Grewal

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Rating: 3 stars

Taking inspiration from the murders of Punjabi music artistes Amar Singh Chamkila and Sidhu Singh Moosewala, Chamak follows Paramvir Singh Cheema as Kaala aka Kulwinder Singh Gill, who is investigating his parents' assassination. A musical drama-cum-revenge saga, the show created, directed and co-written by Rohit Jugraj is an engrossing watch.

Kaala is a convict who flees from Canada to his homeland Punjab, and is declared a reverse Dunki case (we are going to hear this word a lot this month it seems). He learns that his father was a celebrated musician Tara Singh Gill (Gippy Grewal in a special appearance), who was assassinated along with his mother Navpreet Kaur, at a stage show 30 years ago. Kaala must now navigate underbelly of the Punjabi music industry and bring the perperators to justice.

What works for Chamak is its ability to blend a compelling musical drama with thrilling elements. The show keeps you invested in the characters through their sincere performances by a strong ensemble, brought together by the casting director Mukesh Chhabra, who himself plays a film producer named Dimpy Grewal. Paramvir Singh Cheema, who impressed the audiences in the highly underrated 2021 SonyLIV show Tabbar, carries Chamak entirely on his shoulders. As the show progresses with each episode, his performance also shines more and more. 

Spanning across six episodes, Chamak's storytelling is quite engaging but it also deviates a lot from the core story. The narrative has too many subplots and a couple of them could have easily been edited out. Like in one of the scenes, Mohit Malik's gay character Guru Deol says, "Have you noticed all these OTT plaform shows have one LGBT character these days? Some are normal, some are desperate attempts, and some are forced. I feel the same in this house." We feel the same for him in this show.

Chamak also suffers from the problem of too many characters jumbled up together and sometimes, it gets difficult to fit in the pieces of puzzle together to follow each of their motives and stories. Also, the show invests a lot of screentime in Kaala's underwhelming romance with Jasprit Narula and Lata Brar (played by Isha Talvar and Akasa Singh respectively).

The SonyLIV show is essentially a musical with as many as 14 artistes coming together to create an eclectic soundtrack consisting of 28 songs, all rooted in Punjabi culture. The show also gets help from the special appearances by MC Square, Mika Singh, Malkit Singh, Asees Kaur, Shashwat Singh, and Afsana Khan. But still, I didn't find the entire Chamak album reaching the heights of what Amit Trivedi and Kausar Munir created for Vikramaditya Motwane's Jubilee earlier this year.

Apart from Paramvir's breakthough performance, the show is held together by brilliant performances from Manoj Pahwa and Suvinder Vicky. Pahwa is entertaining as Pratap Singh Deol, who runs the Punjabi music empire with his company Teeja Sur. Vicky, whose leading act in the Punjabi crime thriller series Kohrra this year was highly acclaimed, continues with another earnest performance as a music icon Jugal Brar. 

Chamak is an honest and noble effort in its attempt to provide an insight into the Punjabi music industry. The show ends on a cliffhanger, leaving the audiences waiting for the next part/season. I sincerely hope the storytelling gets better and shines more, just as like its title. Chamak is streaming on SonyLIV.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga mobbed, gets stuck in parking lot in US

Watch: Indian cricket team players use their trolleys as umbrellas in South Africa, video goes viral

Watch: Not four or a six, Australian batter Matt Renshaw reaches half-century with a '7' against Pakistan

Brush your hair with these Wooden Combs on Amazon

Animal actor Siddhant Karnick says Ranbir Kapoor's character is 'toxic but entertaining': We have no responsibility....

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE