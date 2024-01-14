Captain Miller box office collection day 2: Dhanush film sees little drop, earns Rs 6.75 crore

Captain Miller box office collection: Directed by Arun Matheshwaran and headlined by Dhanush, Captain Miller has earned Rs 15.45 crore in its first two days.

Headlined by Venkatesh Prabhu Kasthuri Raja aka Dhanush in the titular role, Captain Miller was released in the theatres on January 12 and opened to positive reviews from critics and audiences. The Tamil period action adventure film also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Aditi Balan, Sundeep Kishan, Edward Sonnenblick and John Kokken in supporting roles.

After taking an opening of Rs 8.7 crore on its first day of theatrical release, Captain Miller saw a little drop in its collections on its second day. The Dhanush-starrer earned Rs 6.75 crore on Saturday, January 13, as per the early estimates from the industry tracker Sacnilk. This takes the film's two-day collection to Rs 15.45 crore.

Captain Miller is directed by Arun Matheswaran, who has previously helmed two action crime films, Rocky and Saani Kaayidham, featuring Vasanth Ravi and Keerthy Suresh respectively in the lead roles. This is his first collaboration with Dhanush, who has won two National Film Awards for Best Actor and two National Film Awards as a producer.

Produced by Sendhil Thyagarajan & Arjun Thyagarajan under their banner Sathya Jyoti Films, the film was initially slated to hit theatres on December 15, 2023, but was then pushed ahead to its current release date to take the maximum advantage of the four-day harvest festival of Pongal beginning from January 15.

Dhanush film clashed at the Tamil Nadu box office with Sivakarthikeyan-starrer R. Ravikumar's sci-fi adventure Ayalaan, which has earned Rs 7.45 crore in its first two days, as per Sacnilk. Also starring Rakul Preet Singh, Sharad Kelkar, Isha Koppikar, Bhanupriya, and Yogi Babu in key roles, the film had collected Rs 3.2 crore on its opening day.

Apart from Captain Miller and Ayalaan, there have been multiple films released this week across India including Mahesh Babu's action drama Guntur Kaaram, Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's suspense thriller Merry Christmas, Teja Sajja's mythological adventure HanuMan, and Venkatesh Daggubati's action thriller Saindhav among others.



