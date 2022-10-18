BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung reaches 10 million followers on Spotify, ARMY reacts

Credit: THV_KTH1 IS COMING/Instagram

BTS’ V, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga, Jin, and J-Hope who stunned everyone with their recent concert Yet to Come in Busan, are ruling the headlines. Now, V aka Kim Taeyung became the 1st Korean to have 10 million Spotify followers.

BTS fans are really happy, they flooded Twitter with their wishes. One of the fans wrote, “Congratulations Taehyung is currently trending on Twitter as fans celebrate his 10M followers milestone on Spotify!” The second one said, “Kim Taehyung/V #1 Most Followed Korean Soloist in 2022 has surpassed 10 million followers on Spotify.” The third person tweeted, “BTS V / Kim Taehyung is the First & Only Korean Artist to achieve 10,000,000 followers on Spotify without an album release, no mixtape! Congratulations Taehyung !”

Meanwhile, The seven members of BTS, one of the world's biggest bands, will perform military service in their country, South Korea. The label Bighit Music confirmed the news on Monday, Variety reported.

Member Jin will be the first one to enlist, as per the official announcement. The move means that the septet will become temporarily inactive as a group. But, "both the company and the members of BTS are looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment," said label Bighit Music."

The members of BTS are currently moving forward with plans to fulfil their military service. Group member Jin will initiate the process as soon as his schedule for his solo release is concluded at the end of October. He will then follow the enlistment procedure of the Korean government. Other members of the group plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans," Bighit said in a statement.

BigHit Music confirmed that the group will come together as a whole in 2025 following their commitments. Confirming that there is a lot to look forward to, they reiterated, "Yet To Come is more than a track from their latest album, it i a promise, there`s much more yet to come in the years ahead from BTS. "The decision by BTS to enlist helps avert a sticky situation for South Korea`s government. Military service is compulsory for all able-bodied males under 30-years-old. The current system allows for some exceptions on the grounds of exceptional service to the country. Some top athletes and classical musicians have been excused on this basis, but pop artists have not, Variety reported.