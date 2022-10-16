BTS ARMY gathers to watch Yet to Come in Busan live concert, celebrates Jimin's birthday in Delhi

Around 150 BTS fans gathered to watch BTS' Jin, Suga, Jimin, V, J-Hope, RM, and Jungkook's Yet to Come in Busan live concert.

On Saturday, October 15, BTS’ Jin, Suga, Jimin, V, J-Hope, RM, and Jungkook burned the stage with their powerpack performance as they delivered 20 songs including Spring Day, Dynamite, and Save me at Yet to Come in Bushan live concert. Meanwhile, around 150 BTS fans gathered to watch the live concert together in Delhi.

The event was organised by Aesthetics of BTS at a hotel in Karol Bagh, Delhi. BTS ARMY not only watched the live concert together but also celebrated Jimin’s birthday by cutting the cake and donating money for girls’education. The videos and photos of the event are now going viral on social media.

Sharing the videos and photos, organisers Tulip and Pranavy wrote, “Dear BTS, We'll be with you for the rest of our life. Thank you to the 150 army who joined us in Delhi to witness the historical "Yet To Come LIVE Busan" concert (which was watched live by 50+ million people around the word and 100k+ offline in Busan). Not to mention the huge support we got to further boost our fundraiser for Girl Child Education for Jimin's birthday (link in bio if you want to donate).”

They added, “To sum it up, We got to celebrate Jimin's birthday & this amajin live concert with you all and had a lot of fun hosting you with 2 cakes, freebies, concert banners & lots of love. Huge shout out to the merchandise stalls that brought us all the cool merch yesterday: @sonalimakestuff @_the_kstore_ @daechwita.dynasty @thebangtanstuff @thetinyflies. We hope you'll continue to support this page, our charity projects for BTS, and our future events. This is Tulip & Pranavy, & we'll see you next in December.”

While speaking to DNA, Pranavy, who was one of the organisers of the event, stated, “Every birthday we try to do some sort of charity project and give back to society in some way. We previously planted around 500 and more trees on RM’s birthday in September. And this time, we are raising funds for girls’ education.”

Meanwhile, Tulip mentioned, “We hope people who attented our event had a good time. We do these events because they are fun and keep us (BTS ARMY) engaged.” One of the BTS fans who attented the event, said, “This event was just soooooooo magicallll andddd beautiful. I'm looking forward to moree events and will definitely come next time tooooo.thank you sooo much for giving me happpiest movement of my lifeeeee. I'm still thereeee borahaeeee.”

The second one mentioned, “I experienced something like this for first time in my life:(...this really felt like heaven ... looking forward for more events like these to meet you guys. borahae armyy.”

The third person stated, “The event was soooooo sooo fun and well organised.... literally nothing I can think of that was not done with perfection .. Couldn't have imagined a better way to watch the concert.”