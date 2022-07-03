BTS' RM aka Kim Namjoon is 'heart and soul' of South Korean pop band, says Shang-Chi star Simu Liu

Simu Liu-RM/Instagram

The South Korean pop band BTS, comprising of RM, Jungkook, Jin, Jimin, V, J-Hope, and Suga, has millions of fans around the world and one of them is Simu Liu, the Canadian actor who headlined the 2021 Marvel superhero film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, portraying the lead actor.

In a video going viral on the internet, Simu is seen praising RM aka Kim Nam-joon, also known as Rap Monster. Speaking with Jason Y. Lee at a conference, Simu said, "My bias is Rap Monster. I’ll tell you why. He feels very much like the mouthpiece of BTS, like the heart and soul. And it takes a lot to like assume that responsibility. Right? To be able to speak in an eloquent manner, on behalf of an entire group. Like in The White House!", referring to the recent BTS meeting with USA President Joe Biden at the White House.

Simu, who was included in the TIME magazine's list of 100 most influential people in the world in 2022, continued showering his praise on RM as he added, "He’s kind of been there every step of the way, and also, you know, one of the producers of the group as well … I mean what’s not to love?"



Meanwhile, coming to BTS, the septet recently announced that they are taking a hiatus to concentrate on their solo projects. After this news, Jungkook released a single titled Left And Right in collaboration with Charlie Puth. J-Hope announced his debut solo album, Jack In The Box, and also released his first single More. Both the tracks topped the music charts across the globe.