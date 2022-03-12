BTS concert to be held in India virtually - Check ticket prices here

Indian Fans of the Korean boy band BTS are unable to remain quiet as the group of seven members arrives in the country. Yes, it is correct! PVR is bringing BTS to India virtually. After a two-and-a-half-year hiatus owing to the pandemic, BTS Boys Jin, Suga, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook performed Permission to Dance Live live at Jamsil Olympic Stadium in Seoul.

The BTS Permission To Dance Concert will take place at the same stadium in Seoul on March 12th and 13th. On March 12th, ARMYs all around the world will be able to see the concert result of a collaboration with PVR theatres. Fans from all over the world will be able to watch the concert in theatres. Now, the Indian BTS Army has gone berserk, attempting to obtain tickets to see their dream concert.

PVR’s social media page shared a post, “Get ready to groove with BTS! Watch Permission To Dance On Stage – Live Screening, only in PVR Cinemas on 12th March, 2022. Have your booked your tickets yet? Book now: https://bit.ly/3sWDtZP #BTS #LiveScreening #BTSAtPVR #permissiontodanceonstage #BackAtPVR #BTSArmy”.

Tickets for the live event are available on PVR's website and app, and prices range from Rs 1500 to Rs 4200. The recorded concert is also available at a lower cost of Rs 1000 – Rs 1800.

After the show, BTS members who are now on Instagram spoke with fans. RM aka Kim Namjoon revealed his raid for chocolate pokemon bread was unsuccessful, while Jung Hoseok/J-Hope posted photos from the show. They were all concerned about the new concert rules, which prohibited fans from singing, yelling, screaming, or standing up and dancing. To cheer on the boys, everyone had to use a clapper. BTS members talked about how strange it felt to perform in front of an audience without the loud shouting voices that gave them an adrenaline boost.