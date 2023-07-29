Bro box office collection day 1: Pawan Kalyan film beats Waltair Veerayya, takes massive opening of Rs 30 crore

Headlines

BJP chief JP Nadda overhauls party’s team of central office-bearers, appoints ex-AMU VC Tariq Mansoor as vice president

Oppenheimer’s science advisors reveal Christopher Nolan made their jobs easy by learning quantum physics

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 1: Ranveer-Alia film takes decent start, earns Rs 11.10 crore

Meet Mumbai law graduate with net worth Rs 32900 crore who owns Shopper’s Stop, cousin is also a billionaire

Archana Puran Singh opens up on Kapil Sharma making fun of her in The Kapil Sharma Show: ‘When he says…’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Oppenheimer’s science advisors reveal Christopher Nolan made their jobs easy by learning quantum physics

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 1: Ranveer-Alia film takes decent start, earns Rs 11.10 crore

J&K: Mourners take part in rare Muharram procession in famous Dal Lake

Vaginal yeast infection: 10 tips to maintain intimate hygiene during monsoon

Dengue: Fruits to help to recover from fever

Health benefits of garlic

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Kanika Tiwari, who played Hrithik Roshan's sister in Agneepath? See at how glamorous she looks now

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

Who is Neelam Gill, British-Indian model rumoured to be Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend, has ties to Punjab?

J&K: Mourners take part in rare Muharram procession in famous Dal Lake

AI in news business: Essel Group CTO analyses threats and possibilities | Digipub World 2023

DNA: What does the US Know About UFOs and Aliens?

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 1: Ranveer-Alia film takes decent start, earns Rs 11.10 crore

Oppenheimer’s science advisors reveal Christopher Nolan made their jobs easy by learning quantum physics

Archana Puran Singh opens up on Kapil Sharma making fun of her in The Kapil Sharma Show: ‘When he says…’

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Bro box office collection day 1: Pawan Kalyan film beats Waltair Veerayya, takes massive opening of Rs 30 crore

Bro has become the third highest opener in Tollywood this year behind Prabhas' Adipurush and Nandamuri Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 29, 2023, 12:25 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The Telugu-language fantasy comedy Bro, starring Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej in the leading roles, was released in the theatres worldwide on Friday, July 28. The film opened to positive and mixed reviews from audiences and critics, but Pawan Kalyan's fans have ensured a massive opening for Bro at the box office.

As per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.com, Bro earned a net India collection of Rs 30.05 crore on its first day of theatrical release. The gross domestic collection of Bro stands at Rs 35.20 crore and adding the overseas collection of Rs 8.50 crore takes the film's worldwide gross collection to Rs 43.70 crore.

On its first day itself, Pawan Kalyan surpassed his elder brother Chiranjeevi's film Waltair Veerayya, which was released in the theatres in January this year. The action-packed thriller earned a net India collection of Rs 29.60 crore on its first day and ended up with lifetime earnings of Rs 161.06 crore net and a worldwide gross of Rs 219 crore. 

But Chiranjeevi's film had clashed at the box office with Nandamuri Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy, which minted a net India collection of Rs 33.6 crore on its opening day. The highest opener in Tollywood for this year still remains Prabhas' Adipurush, which collected Rs 48 crore from its Telugu version on its first day.

Coming back to Bro, the film features Sai Dharam Tej as an IT employee Mark, who is always seen complaining about lack of time to his loved ones. When he meets with an accident, the personification of Time, played by his maternal uncle and superstar Pawan Kalyan, enters his life and gives him a second chance to mend his affairs. 

The film is directed by National Award-winning actor Samuthirakani and is the remake of his own 2021 Tamil film Vinodhaya Sitham, in which he himself played the personification of Time and Thambi Ramaiah played the leading role of the hard-working corporate employee struggling with time management issues. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

7 Common Mistakes to Avoid in Share Market Trading

Vivek Agnihotri slams Bollywood, says ‘there’s no difference between films and…’

Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav flaunt Team India's new jersey ahead of Windies series, fans react

Mukesh Ambani can get Rs 10 thousand crore business from ‘India’s cheapest’ phone, analysts predict

Noida flood situation: Hindon river to reach danger water level mark soon after heavy rainfall

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Kanika Tiwari, who played Hrithik Roshan's sister in Agneepath? See at how glamorous she looks now

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

Who is Neelam Gill, British-Indian model rumoured to be Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend, has ties to Punjab?

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Odisha triple train crash: Pictures from site of horrific rail accident

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE