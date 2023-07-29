Bro box office collection day 1: Pawan Kalyan film beats Waltair Veerayya, takes massive opening of Rs 30 crore

Bro has become the third highest opener in Tollywood this year behind Prabhas' Adipurush and Nandamuri Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy.

The Telugu-language fantasy comedy Bro, starring Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej in the leading roles, was released in the theatres worldwide on Friday, July 28. The film opened to positive and mixed reviews from audiences and critics, but Pawan Kalyan's fans have ensured a massive opening for Bro at the box office.

As per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.com, Bro earned a net India collection of Rs 30.05 crore on its first day of theatrical release. The gross domestic collection of Bro stands at Rs 35.20 crore and adding the overseas collection of Rs 8.50 crore takes the film's worldwide gross collection to Rs 43.70 crore.

On its first day itself, Pawan Kalyan surpassed his elder brother Chiranjeevi's film Waltair Veerayya, which was released in the theatres in January this year. The action-packed thriller earned a net India collection of Rs 29.60 crore on its first day and ended up with lifetime earnings of Rs 161.06 crore net and a worldwide gross of Rs 219 crore.

But Chiranjeevi's film had clashed at the box office with Nandamuri Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy, which minted a net India collection of Rs 33.6 crore on its opening day. The highest opener in Tollywood for this year still remains Prabhas' Adipurush, which collected Rs 48 crore from its Telugu version on its first day.

Coming back to Bro, the film features Sai Dharam Tej as an IT employee Mark, who is always seen complaining about lack of time to his loved ones. When he meets with an accident, the personification of Time, played by his maternal uncle and superstar Pawan Kalyan, enters his life and gives him a second chance to mend his affairs.

The film is directed by National Award-winning actor Samuthirakani and is the remake of his own 2021 Tamil film Vinodhaya Sitham, in which he himself played the personification of Time and Thambi Ramaiah played the leading role of the hard-working corporate employee struggling with time management issues.