Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh attacked with stone during live performance in Ballia, video goes viral - Watch

The Bhojpuri singer and actor Pawan Singh was attacked with a stone while he was performing at a function in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh on Monday night.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 09:14 PM IST

Pawan Singh attacked in Ballia/Twitter

Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh and singer Shilpi Raj were performing at a private function in the Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh, permission for which had been taken. 

A huge crowd had gathered to listen to Pawan and Shilpi and an adequate police force had been deployed to maintain law and order at the venue, but still, a horrendous incident occurred.

Pawan Singh was attacked with a stone while he was performing at a function in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh. The attack happened on Monday night. The uproar took place over the demand for a song on a particular caste. 

The Bhojpuri singer and actor refused to sing that song and after this, someone threw a stone at him. The incident has been captured on camera and the video is going viral on social media.

Pawan Singh was also seen expressing his displeasure from the stage itself after the stone-pelting incident. Although the program had to be stopped for a while, the program resumed after the atmosphere calmed down.

But, the fans who had come to see and hear Pawan Singh were getting uncontrollable. The police resorted to the lathi charge to disperse the crowd that was turning violent. (With inputs from IANS)

