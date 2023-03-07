Vidya Balan, Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Disha Patani, Sunny Leone: Actresses who have posed nude for Dabboo Ratnani

From Vidya Balan to Sunny Leone, multiple actresses have posed nude for ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani. Check out their sexy and sizzling pictures here.

The celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani, who is famous for his annual calender featuring the top Bollywood stars, is known for capturing the actors in a never-seen-before avatar, including getting some of them to even pose topless or go completely nude for the shoot.

Here are several occasions when the top actresses from the Hindi film industry posed nude for the ace photographer.