Beast box office: Trade analyst predicts Vijay's film to overpower KGF Chapter 2 in Tamil Nadu | Exclusive

Thalapathy Vijay's much-awaited Beast is expected to open on a thunderous note. As the film is releasing on April 13, Wednesday, the film is expected to earn huge in the extended weekend. To get an estimate about the Vijay-Pooja Hegde starrer, we got in touch with expert trade analyst Ramesh Bala, and he has confirmed that the buzz around the film is humongous. "The trailer has been well-received by the masses, and the songs are been a rage. These factors have helped Beast a lot, and there is a great buzz for the film."

Speaking about the first-day collection, Bala said that Vijay's film will cross the 50-crore benchmark on its debut. "If you talk about the overall collection of day 1, then the film will collect around Rs 60-65 crores from domestic and overseas markets... from all the languages." Ramesh even said that in north India, Beast will perform better than Vijay's previous release Master. "Beast has ample scope to earn better than Master in Hindi, as Vijay's last film was released during the pandemic and covid restrictions. So, Beast Hindi version will perform better than Master."

READ: Thalapathy Vijay starrer 'Beast' banned in THIS country ahead of release on April 13

Bala even added that Vijay's film can easily earn more than 100 crores in their first weekend. "The film will earn a minimum of Rs 130 crores worldwide in its first weekend, and 30% of earning can be expected from the overseas market."

Vijay's Beast is clashing with Yash's much-awaited actioner KGF Chapter 2. Ramesh talked about the clash and predicted where KGF will get affected by Beast. "From day 2, except Tamil Nadu, KGF 2 will affect Beast in other south India regions and north India. But, in Tamil Nadu, Beast will be ahead of KGF 2." Bala continued and talked about the clash of these two in the overseas market by adding, "There is a good screen count in overseas market, so the audience can enjoy both films."

Apart from Beast and KGF Chapter 2, Shahid Kapoor's Jersey will also release, and Ramesh shared that Shahid's sports drama will be the most affected film in this clash. Beast will hit cinemas on April 13.