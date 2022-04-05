Thalapathy Vijay starrer 'Beast' banned in THIS country ahead of release on April 13

The much-awaited trailer for Thalapathy Vijay-starrer 'Beast' was unveiled on Saturday (April 2) and it had all the elements that make up a commercial mass entertainer. The almost 3-minute trailer introduced viewers to Vijay's character Veeraraghavan, a RAW agent who is the "best and the most notorious spy." In the clip, terrorists are shown hijacking Chennai's East Coast Mall with Veeraraghavan still inside and hence ensues action-filled sequences of our protagonists fighting them.

Now, this probably could be the reason why Kuwait has banned Thalapathy Vijay's film, 'Beast'.

Film and trade analyst Ramesh Bala on Tuesday took to his verified Twitter handle and informed that "#Beast is banned by the Ministry of Information in #Kuwait." He added that though there was no confirmation as to why the film was banned in Kuwait, he mentioned that the "reason could be portrayal of Pak, terrorists or violence."

Ramesh Bala also mentioned in his tweet that 'Beast' isn' the first film in recent times to be banned by Kuwait. He wrote, earlier 'Kurup' and 'FIR' too were banned in the country.

"#Beast is banned by the Ministry of Information in #Kuwait Reason could be Portrayal of Pak, Terrorists or Violence Recently Indian Movies #Kurup and #FIR were banned in #Kuwait Of late, #Kuwait Censor is becoming very strict in GCC compared to other countries in the region," read Ramesh Bala's tweet.

Touted to be an action-thriller, 'Beast' is directed by Nelson Dilpkumar and bankrolled by Sun Pictures.

For the unversed, the film, which has Pooja Hegde playing the female lead, is set to release on April 13 and will have a theatrical clash with South actor Yash's 'KGF Chapter 2', which will come out the very next day.