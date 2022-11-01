Babloo Prithiveeraj breaks silence on marrying girl 33 years younger than him, says 'she has wisdom of grandmother'

Babloo Prithiveeraj/Instagram

Popular South Indian actor Babloo Prithiveeraj, who has appeared in multiple Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam movies, recently courted controversy over his relationship with a girl named 33 years younger than him. As per reports, the Pelli star has secretly married his 24-year-old girlfriend, while he himself is set to turn 57 later this month.

In his recent interview, Prithiveeraj broke the silence on his relationship, adding how the two share the same interests. His companion Sheetal hails from Telangana and is the actor's personal gym trainer. She was also part of the interview and talked about their first meeting when she didn't know that he was a star actor.

Speaking to Indiaglitz, Babloo said that there's nothing wrong said, "Loneliness is the biggest bane. Sheetal, for her age, is very mature-minded. She has the wisdom of a grandmother. I am fit. We both vibe well both mentally and intellectually. Sheetal's thinking is refined. I am very young at heart."

The actor even added that they have known each other for the past one year and have bonded well over their areas on interest, which include cinema, music, health, and lifestyle. Known for his villainous roles in Tollywood, he said that he is quite happy with his decision to marry her.

Talking about how she met Prithiveeraj, Sheetal said, "When I first met him, I didn't know that he is an actor. I remember watching him in Nuvvu Naku Nachav. I had no idea about his other films. I came to know about Pelli and other movies months after I became friends with him. I learned about him accidentally after coming across an interview of his on YouTube."

For the unversed, Prithveeraj's first marriage was in 1994. He separated from his ex-wife Beena six years ago and three months ago, their divorce formalities were completed. The two also share a son named Ahed Mohan Jabbar, who is autistic. It has been widely reported that the ex-couple struggled in their marriage over their son's health.



