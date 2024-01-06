Ayalaan trailer: Sivakarthikeyan teams up with alien to protect earth, fans laud 'Hollywood standards VFX with message'

Ayalaan has blended 'terrific Hollywood standards VFX' with a 'heart-touching emotional story' and fans are going gaga about Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming film.

The trailer of the much-awaited sci-fi, action-comedy Ayalaan is here, and the sneak peek into Sivakarthikeyan-starrer will leave you craving more. Ayalaan is among the first major releases of 2024, and the trailer has taken the anticipation to another level. Ever since the first look and teaser were released, Ayalaan was considered a ground-breaking film in terms of visual effects.

After watching the 2.19-minute trailer, you will realise why Ayalaan could be the next big thing in the Tamil film industry. Ayalaan narrates the story of a farmer (played by Sivakarthikeyan) who cares about pets and insects. On the other side, an evil multi-millionaire businessman (played by Sharad Kelkar ) wishes to obtain a special mineral which is rare and priceless. Amid his quest to find unobtainium rock, an alien arrives on Earth.

An Extra-Terrestrial alien arrives to stop this quest, which may end up destroying Earth and his planet. The alien joins forces with Sivakarthikeyan, and they become an unbeatable force.

Here's the mind-blowing trailer of Ayalaan

As soon as Ayalaan trailer was dropped it went viral instantly. Several fans and moviegoers laud the impressive VFX blended with storytelling. A netizen wrote, "In an era where most recent films heavily focus on gore and violence, often portraying a distorted view of cultural values, SivaKarthikeyan anna's entry from space with a peaceful message truly stands out. His approach is refreshingly unique and significant. Vera level Sagoo." Another netizen wrote, "Seriously this trailer looks like a Hollywood standards. Deserved to reach the milestone kudos to the entire team. Goosebumps moment." One of the netizen wrote, "Mesmerizing trailer!! This film holds a special place, truly a step forward for the Indian VFX industry. Huge applause to the PhantomFX team for their years of hard work and dedication!! Absolutely hyped to see it come to life."

Ayalaan is directed by R. Ravikumar and produced by KJR Studios with music by A.R. Rahman. Ayalaan will release in cinemas on January 12, 2024.