Asin captures daughter Arin Rayn amid Kathak practice and it's a cute sight indeed

Asin Thottumkal and Rahul Sharma's little daughter Arin Rayn is being loved on social media as the former actor often treats fans with her cute photos and videos. On Saturday, she took to her Instagram story and shared a candid click of her baby girl getting ready for her Kathak class. In the photo, Arin is seen wearing a mustard yellow printed kurti and churidar while standing against a cute space in her room.

While sharing the photo, Asin captioned it as "Weekend Kathak practice three-year-old."

On Arin's third birthday, Asin had shared a series of photos and revealed her full name as 'Arin Rayn'. She wrote, "She’s 3 now- Arin Rayn (Her name - both first name and surname, a combination of Rahul and my first names. ‘Rayn’ is pronounced ‘Ra’-‘in’ but spelt with a twist. A short, simple name, gender-neutral, secular, free of religion, caste and patriarchy.) Thank you to each one of you who sent us love and wishes! Wishing everyone health and happiness (Sorry for the late post...) #Arins3rdBirthdayPawty #ArinRayn #AR."

Earlier while talking about her love story with Rahul, Asin had told Hello! Magazine, "I met him while I was flying to Bangladesh for the promotions of one of my movies five years ago. Akshay, our common friend and my then co-actor, introduced him to me. Rahul came across as an extremely simple and humble person. A man of few words! What really struck me that day was ‘what a thorough gentleman he is!’ He is very respectful towards women and extremely dignified."

While Rahul said, "Asin is unique… she has this fabulous energy around her combined with a lot of grace and simplicity that had me floored from day one. She’s fun-loving, charming and as she says, quite a live wire!"