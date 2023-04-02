Alia Bhatt, Rashmika Mandana dance to Oscar-winning 'Naatu Naatu' from RRR, viral video wins hearts

Alia Bhatt and Rashmika Mandana dances to Naatu Naatu | Photo: Instagram

A video of Alia Bhatt and Rashmika Mandana shaking a leg to Oscar winning song 'Naatu Naatu' from SS Rajmouli's film RRR is going viral on internet. The two gorgeous actresses are seen dancing their hearts out to the number.

In the video, Alia Bhatt is seen wearing an all-white outfit and Rashmika is donning a metallic ivory saree. The two are dancing to the Hindi version of the track, while people cheer for them. The actresses danced to the number at the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.

'Naatu Naatu' featuring Ram Charan and NTR Jr has made India proud as it won the Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards. The song has already won a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award this year.

Read: Watch: Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra reunite to dance to their iconic song Gallan Goodiyaan at NMACC; fans nostalgic

'RRR' stars NTR Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran and tells the fictional story of two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem and their fight against the British Raj.