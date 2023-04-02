Watch: Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra reunite to dance to their iconic song Gallan Goodiyaan at NMACC; fans nostalgic

Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh on NMACC stage

Priyanka Chopra was among the galaxy of stars who attended the musical night at the newly-inaugurated Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) on Saturday night. The big night saw many performances from some of the top stars from Bollywood and beyond. And even though she wasn’t scheduled to perform, Priyanka could not resist going up on to the stage and shaking a leg along with Ranveer Singh.

In a video from inside the NMACC event, Ranveer Singh can seen dancing on the stage before he gestures to someone off stage and asks them to join him. The camera then pens off stage where Priyanka can be seen making her way on to the stage. A huge cheer goes up as the two stars appear together. The song Gallan Goodiyaan from their film Dil Dhadakne Do then plays with the two stars flawlessly matching their steps to it.

Gallan Goodiyaan is a popular song that was part of the 2015 film in which Ranveer and Priyanka played siblings. The song was picturised on the two actors apart from the film’s remaining cast – Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Farhan Akhtar, Rahul Bose, Vikrant Massey, Manoj Pahwa, and others. Fans reacted with excitement to see the two reunite for the iconic song after so many years. One commented, “I missed this soo much.” Another wrote, “So nostalgic!”

Priyanka will be next seen in the Russo Brothers’ ambitious science fiction show Citadel. Also starring Richard Madden, the show is a spy thriller that is being billed as one of the most expensive TV shows ever made. It premieres on Prime Vide on April 28 and the actress is currently in India for the promotions.

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre was inaugurated on Friday evening in a grand ceremony where Nita Ambani herself performed on stage and Hollywood stars like Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Gigi Hadid were in the audience. Oscar winner Penelope Cruz also arrived in Mumbai for the event on Saturday and graced the pink carpet. Others in attendance at the mega event included Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and many more.