Shah Rukh Khan is finally seen posing with Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan at NMACC event, photo breaks the internet

Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan-Aryan Khan-Suhana Khan/Twitter

Shah Rukh Khan didn't pose for the paparazzi at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) inauguration ceremony last night in Mumbai, and instead, Salman Khan was seen with Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, and Aryan Khan in viral photos and videos. Now, finally, on Saturday evening, we have the much-awaited photo of the Pathaan star posing with his own family at the launch event.

Shared by Shah Rukh's fan clubs on social media, the picture has the superstar looking dashing in his black suit, Gauri sizzling in her pink saree, Suhana looking pretty in her red dress, and we have Aryan yet again not smiling in the photo, which broke the internet and is spreading like a wildfire on social media.

Apart from Shah Rukh's family and Salman Khan, the star-studded event was attended by international model Gigi Hadid, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Sachin Tendulkar, Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani, and Rajinikanth among others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK made his comeback earlier this year with the actioner Pathaan, which also featured Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the leading roles. The film became one of the highest-grossing movies in the history of Indian cinema, earning more than Rs 1000 crore at the box office.

After the Siddharth Anand directorial, the actor will be seen next in Atlee's Jawan whose first look showed him with a bandaged face and caused havoc on the internet. Slated to release on June 2, 2023, the actioner features Nayanthara opposite the superstar in the lead and Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist.

The third Shah Rukh Khan film set to release later this year is Rajkumar Hirani-directed Dunki. A social comedy set against the backdrop of immigration, it features Taapsee Pannu as the leading lady and will arrive in theaters as a Christmas gift on December 22.



READ | Salman Khan poses with Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan at NMACC launch; netizens say 'Bhai ne shaadi ki hoti toh...'