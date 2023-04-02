Priyanka Chopra says unlike outsiders, star kids ‘get multiple opportunities' in Bollywood: 'I'm not a nepo baby...'

Priyanka Chopra has opened up on nepotism

Priyanka Chopra has weighed in on the nepotism and ‘outsiders vs star kids’ debates in the film industry. The actress, who does not come from a film family, has said that outsiders have fewer opportunities to survive after failure while star kids get ‘multiple opportunities’.

In a new interaction, Priyanka spoke about the time when multiple movies of hers flopped at the box office back to back, leaving her ‘terrified’ and ‘panicked’ for her career. “I was panicked, my mum was panicked. She comes to me and goes, ‘you are going to be 30 soon. That’s old in this industry. They want to work with 20- year olds so you need to think about a revenue stream if you are going to sustain yourself’,” the actress told Dax Shephard on his podcast Armchair Expert.

The actress added that since she does not have a godfather in the industry, she was terrified at the prospect of losing work. “I was terrified when those six movies did not do well because I’m not a nepo baby. I didn’t have that kind of support which exists in a big way in Bollywood movies. They are multi-generational actors that come in and get multiple opportunities vs the ones that come in from outside. You don’t have your uncle making a new movie for you just because your last one tanked,” she added.

Priyanka said that the phase encouraged her to get into producing films herself and eventually branching out to find work in the West. She made her debut in the US in 2016 with the TV show Quantico and has since worked in several films like Baywatch and The Matrix Resurrections.

Priyanka will be next seen in the Russo Brothers’ ambitious science fiction show Citadel. Also starring Richard Madden, the show is a spy thriller that is being billed as one of the most expensive TV shows ever made. It premieres on Prime Vide on April 28.