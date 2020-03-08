After Selena Gomez said kiss with Dylan Sprouse was 'one of the worst days of life', Cole Sprouse trolls brother

During her recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, singer-actor Selena Gomez recalled her first kiss with fellow Disney star Dylan Sprouse on the show The Suite Life of Zack and Cody. She called it 'one of the worse days of my life'. Moreover, Selena also spoke about Cole Sprouse where she said, "I thought we were going to be together".

Selena narrated the incident by stating, "It was my first kiss — on camera! It was one of the worst days of my life." While talking about Cole, the 'Look at Her Now' singer said, "I was obsessed with that show, and I thought we were going to be together one day."

When Teen Vogue shared the story on their Instagram page, Cole trolled his brother Dylan by commenting, "@dylansprouse I can safely say I've never had a girl say this about me."

Check it out below:

Meanwhile, Selena had narrated about the kiss between Dylan and her back in 2009. She had said, "I leaned in to kiss him, and I had my eyes closed a little too early and I ended up missing like half of his lip. So it ended up being the most awkward kiss in the world. But I was 12 so it was OK and it was good. And thank goodness he’s such an awesome guy."

Whereas Dylan told, "There’s a lot of sad, depressing first kiss stories. I was a chubby lad and I wasn’t successful with women for a long time. I think my first kiss was on a set. And I think it might have been with Selena Gomez. Interesting."