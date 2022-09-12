After KGF 2, Sanjay Dutt to play antagonist in Vijay’s next with Lokesh Kanagaraj: Report

Credit: File photo

A few days ago, reports of Thalapathy Vijay ‘to play a gangster in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next’ circulated everywhere. As per the new media report, Sanjay Dutt will also be seen playing an antagonist in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s actor thriller.

As per Pinkvilla's source, “The script demands the presence of multiple powerful villains and who better than Sanjay Dutt to play one of the many baddies in this yet untitled film. Lokesh has been in conversation with Sanjay Dutt for a while now and things have finally fallen in place. The actor is been paid a gigantic amount of Rs 10 crore to act in the film.”

The source added, “It’s going to be a Pan India release. Lokesh Kanagaraj is slowly getting fame in the Northern belt after the release of Vikram and he is planning to take things a notch higher with Vijay’s next. It’s a slow and steady process for Vijay as well to make a mark in the Hindi belts. This one will be his biggest release in the Hindi market.”

He also revealed that the shooting may start by October/November this year.

Meanwhile, there have been rumours that Thalapathy Vijay will be seen making a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s film Jawan. On August 24, a photo surfaced online in which the two superstars were seen shooting a scene together.

However, it has now been confirmed that the picture is fake and not a real one. It has been edited merging two different photos of the two actors. Shah Rukh's photo is from Baba Siddiqui's recent Iftaar party and Vijay's photo is from another event. Also, it is being reported that SRK is shooting for Jawan in Chennai whereas Vijay is filming Varisu in Hyderabad at the moment.

Earlier, it was reported that Vijay, who was last seen in the actioner Beast, has agreed to be a part of Jawan without charging even a single penny. Well, the remuneration part shouldn't come as a surprise since Atlee has given three blockbusters to Vijay namely Theri, Mersal, and Bigil.