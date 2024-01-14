Adivi Sesh flaunts his scars as he shares mirror selfie from sets of upcoming action thriller G2

Adivi Sesh has shared the behind-the-scenes look from G2, the sequel to his 2018 spy action thriller Goodachari.

Adivi Sesh flaunted his scars as he shared a behind-the-scenes look from his upcoming spy action thriller G2, the sequel to his 2018 successful film Goodachari.

The actor took to his X (previously known as Twitter) account and shared a striking mirror selfie showcasing scars on his face. He wrote in the caption, "Shoot life 2 days ago."

The behind-the-scenes photo has set the stage for heightened suspense and thrills, hinting at a new and riveting avatar for the versatile actor. Adivi began the shoot of the film in Hyderabad last month.

Taking to his Instagram on December 11, Sesh shared the photo of the clapboard with G2 written on it and captioned it, "It Begins. MASSIVE. This is how we do it".

On the same day, the Major actor shared his own photos from the sets. The black-and-white pictures showed him dressed up in a crisp suit. "Suited up. Loved shooting for this scene", he captioned the two photos.

Featuring Banita Sandhu as the leading lady, Goodachari 2 or G2 is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal under the banner of People Media Factory, Abhishek Agarwal Arts, and AK Entertainments and is directed by Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi.



READ | Kangana Ranaut breaks silence on rumours of dating mystery man: 'A man and a woman walking together...'