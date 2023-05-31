Search icon
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani celebrates 10 years: Ayan Mukerji Shares BTS Moments

Ayan Mukerji confessed that he had never watched Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, from start to end, since its release.

Reported By:DNA WEB TEAM| Edited By: DNA WEB TEAM |Source: |Updated: May 31, 2023, 01:23 PM IST

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was Ayan Mukerji's second project.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kalki Koechlin, has stayed in our hearts rent-free.  Celebrating its 10th anniversary today, Ayan Mukerji penned a note of gratitude for the project. In an emotional post, Ayan Mukerji described Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani as his "second child," calling it "a piece of his soul".

Ayan Mukerji also confessed that he had never watched the movie entirely since its release, as he constantly focuses on future projects rather than reflecting on past accomplishments.  The  director expressed his intention to watch the film at least once a year, acknowledging that it holds a significant place in his heart. "But when I'm older and wiser - I think I will watch the movie at least once a year - because a big part of who I was and how I looked at life - is forever captured in this movie !" Ayan Mukerji said. He also shared a video on Instagram featuring some of the film's best moments, accompanied by his heartfelt message.

Ayan Mukerji also revealed that despite creating Brahmastra, after Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, he continues to receive praise and admiration from fans who fondly recall the effect of his previous project.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayan_mukerji)

 

Dharma Productions, the film's production company, also marked the milestone on Instagram. Producer Karan Johar wrote, "Time flies…especially when a film like #YehJawaaniHaiDeewani never gets old. This was a special story which really got the heart and the pulse of the generation and many more to come…And what a dream team that told this story of dreams so beautifully!!! #10YearsOfYJHD."

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

 

Kalki Koechlin recalled some fond memories from the sets of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. "How we’ve all grown and learnt since then and yet some things I can’t imagine any different, like Deepika Padukone will always be teaching us a dance step we can’t follow, Aditya Roy Kapur will always be our big Lebowski, Ranbir Kapoor will always play a prank that makes us squeal and Ayan Mukerji will always ask us uncomfortably personal questions that lead to the best conversations," she wrote.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kalki (@kalkikanmani)

 

Produced by Karan Johar and directed by Ayan Mukerji, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was released in 2013 and achieved blockbuster status. The film mesmerised the audience with its foot-tapping songs, engaging storyline and the chemistry between Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.

The ongoing popularity of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani serves as a testament to its enduring legacy. As the film turns a decade old, it stands as a timeless representation of friendship, love, and life.

