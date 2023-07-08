Neena Gupta reunites with Saans co-star Kanwaljeet Singh for Ishq-E-Nadaan; here's what she said

Neena Gupta-starrer Ishq-E-Nadaan recently unveiled the teaser of the forthcoming drama.

The makers of Lara Dutta and Neena Gupta-starrer Ishq-E-Nadaan recently unveiled the teaser of the forthcoming drama. The project is special for Neena Gupta as she will be working alongside Kanwaljeet Singh after a long time after their famous television series, Saans. Avishek Ghosh's directorial talks about three love stories between individuals who come from different walks of life. Recently, the Lust Stories 2 actress spilled her excitement to be reunited with her old co-star, Kanwaljeet.

Neena Gupta revealed, "I am working with Kanwaljeet Singh after a very, very long time and we don't even meet socially so I have not even met him for a long time. But we have such a good rapport that it didn't feel like we have not seen each other for so many years or not worked together. We were at ease with each other. This is a very beautiful thing between me and him that we are very much at ease. We both have good command of Hindi so we just see the scene and improvise. This is what we would do in Saans also.”

Neena Gupta added, “The director was very open and very good and we had a lovely time, we joked around. It was a wonderful experience and I wish I could do more work with him. Things might have changed, it might have become digital but as actors, it's still the same. It was a wonderful experience just like it was in Saans.”

In Ishq-E-Nadaan’s teaser, we can see the couples meeting, and finding happiness while Mohit Raina recites a beautiful nazm in the backdrop. The movie has been set in the background of Mumbai. Transcending barriers such as age, race, status, and societal norms, these individuals go through a journey of discovering the true meaning of love.

The script for Ishq-E-Nadaan has been penned by Sudeep Nigam with Shriya Pilgaonkar, Mohit Raina, and Suhail Nayyar as part of the primary cast. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, and Manisha W banners, Jio Studios has presented the drama.

Ishq- E- Nadaan is scheduled to premiere on Jio Cinema on July 14.