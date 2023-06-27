Is Sai Pallavi a part of Jr NTR-starrer Devara? Makers clear the air — Find out what they said

Rumours suggested that the Shyam Singha Roy actress will be seen in a cameo in Koratala Siva's directorial. (Credits: Instagram)

Sai Pallavi, one of the most sought-after actresses from the South, was recently in the news for joining the cast of Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Devara. Rumours suggested that the Shyam Singha Roy actress will be seen in a cameo in Koratala Siva's directorial. Now, finally, the makers of the much-awaited drama have reacted to the reports. Clearing the air, the Devara makers took to their official Twitter handle and rubbished the rumours of Sai Pallavi being a part of the movie.

Reacting to a media publication’s tweet, they wrote “NO” on the micro-blogging site. The post was further accompanied by a funny GIF of South actor Brahmanandam. Although, later, the media house deleted both the tweet and the article.

About Devara

The word Devara means God. The shoot for the forthcoming Telugu period drama commenced at the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad earlier this year. Apart from Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, the project will also feature Saif Ali Khan, Shine Tom Chacko, Srikanth, Narain, Kalaiyarasan, and Prakash Raj in key roles. Produced by Mikkilineni Sudhakar and Kosaraju Hari Krishna under the banners NTR Arts and Yuva Sudha Arts, Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for Devara.

Cinematographer R. Rathnavelu has handled the camera work, while A. Sreekar Prasad has been in charge of editing. The movie will hit the theatres on April 5, 2024, with the release date aligning with the festival of Ugadi. In addition to this, the movie also marks the second collaboration between Jr NTR and director Koratala Siva after the 2016 drama, Janatha Garage. Devara is Jr NTR's 30th venture. The film is also creating a buzz as actress Janhvi Kapoor is making her entry into the South Indian industry with the drama.

Sai Pallavi's exciting line-up

Sai Pallavi has several promising projects at the moment. The Premam actress has been roped in for Rajkumar Periasamy’s next. In addition to this, she will also be seen working alongside Sivakarthikeyan in his forthcoming drama.